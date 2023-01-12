Graypoint LLC Buys 732 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $4,269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

