Graypoint LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $359.45 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

