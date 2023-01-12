Graypoint LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 919,378 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.