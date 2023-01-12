Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

