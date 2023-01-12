Graypoint LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCZ opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

