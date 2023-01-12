Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.