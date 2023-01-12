Grove Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

