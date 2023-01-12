Guild of Guardians Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.62 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $397,029.87 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

