Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $372,744.69 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00438715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,841.60 or 0.30987287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01003152 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

