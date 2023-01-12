GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXII opened at $10.04 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.