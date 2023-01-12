GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $402.22 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $402.22 million and approximately $1,739.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007047 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

