GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

