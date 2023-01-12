GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.