GXO Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,556 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 758 put options.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GXO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

