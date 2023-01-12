Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

HAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Halliburton by 389.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

