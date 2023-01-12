Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $892.43 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

