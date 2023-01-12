Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Shares Down 0.3%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 175,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,887% from the average daily volume of 8,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

