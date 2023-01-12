Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($143.76) to €149.50 ($160.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRF stock opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.