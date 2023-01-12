Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.19% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,009,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LEMB opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $40.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.