Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.90% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 220.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

