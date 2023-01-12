Harbor Advisory Corp MA Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.57 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

