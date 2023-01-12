Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,750 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up about 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.63% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

