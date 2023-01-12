Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.64 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.19). Approximately 1,235,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,074,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.18 ($0.18).

Harland & Wolff Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Insider Activity at Harland & Wolff Group

In other Harland & Wolff Group news, insider John Wood bought 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,103.28 ($12,309.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 167,745 shares of company stock worth $3,994,612.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

