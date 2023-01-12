Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $22.80 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $33.48 or 0.00177368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

