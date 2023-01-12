Harvest Finance Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $32.32 or 0.00177634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $22.02 million and $970,455.81 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

