Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.35

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $52.85. Haynes International shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 53,280 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $662.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haynes International news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 45.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

