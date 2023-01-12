HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 60.14%.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 121.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.