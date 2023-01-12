Head to Head Comparison: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $245.24 million 3.53 $998.83 million ($0.09) -191.78 Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.88 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications -1.98% 0.05% 0.03% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services. In addition, the company offers voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 220 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

