Head to Head Review: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 3.96 $401.78 million $1.76 20.36 SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.41 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -23.14

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Autohome has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 2 4 0 2.67 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $40.93, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 21.83% 8.16% 6.51% SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43%

Summary

Autohome beats SilverSun Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

