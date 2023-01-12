Head-To-Head Review: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Liberty Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Liberty Energy has a consensus target price of $21.05, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Liberty Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.53 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Liberty Energy $2.47 billion 1.20 -$179.24 million $0.99 16.42

This table compares ProFrac and Liberty Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProFrac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Liberty Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Liberty Energy 5.30% 14.88% 8.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Liberty Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Liberty Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Energy beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies. In addition, the company owns operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. Liberty Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

