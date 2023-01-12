Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 2.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.62 ($1.74) and last traded at €1.63 ($1.75). 385,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.68 ($1.81).

Several brokerages have commented on HDD. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.47.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

