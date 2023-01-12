HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
