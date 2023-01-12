Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

