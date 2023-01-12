Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 296 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.87. 98,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

