Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 756 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 133,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.35. 148,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,712. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

