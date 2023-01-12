Hemington Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.19. 118,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,738. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $435.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.