Hemington Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 433,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

