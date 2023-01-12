Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hershey has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,650,912 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

