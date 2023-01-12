Hikari Power Ltd Has $17.98 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

MO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 67,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

