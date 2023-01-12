Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 32,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Himax Technologies by 269.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

