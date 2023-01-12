holoride Price Tops $0.0548 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $252,733.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.07561499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00081006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000254 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05312519 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $160,771.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

