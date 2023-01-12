Hooked Protocol Trading Up 1.4% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00007827 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $71.35 million and $23.21 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.40839191 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $32,657,794.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

