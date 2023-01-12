Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.79 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00049559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $117.79 million and $9.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00247514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,246,900 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

