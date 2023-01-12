Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

