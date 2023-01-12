HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HP by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HP by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,372,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.