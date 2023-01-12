Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.