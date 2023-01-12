Hxro (HXRO) Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Hxro has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $36.10 million and $14,709.55 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

