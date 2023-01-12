Hyzon Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at $259,696,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

About Hyzon Motors

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 19,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,672. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.