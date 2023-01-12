iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 500 shares.

iCo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satellos Bioscience, Inc is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.