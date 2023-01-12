ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65 – $11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.690-7.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $297.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.