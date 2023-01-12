ICON Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.77 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,671,949 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,641,222.1060148 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16905764 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,725,835.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.